The Chosen One Don't Ride Elevators

This debut trailer for NBA Ballers: Chosen One, announced just yesterday, gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect in the latest installment of Midway's basketball lifestyle franchise. Become the Chosen One and you get to ride in helicopters and wear normal clothes while play. Probably one of the first basketball trailers I've seen that doesn't feature someone actually putting a ball through a hoop in some form or fashion. Of course, this whole lifestyle thing is fictional. Real NBA superstars have already pooled their money to develop teleporter technology. Helicopters. Hmph.