The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Custom Last Starfighter Arcade Machine

last_starfighter.jpgTwo MAME-worthy creations in one day? Can you handle the intense ROM downloading?! This time, you may be motivated to do more than just fire up the Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator, dick around with Pac-Gentleman for a minute or two and switch off. You may be inspired to create your own version of the The Last Starfighter cabinet, complete with working The Last Starfighter video game. The fruits of the labors of Rogue Synapse, whose previous works include a working Space Paranoids arcade cabinet from Tron, are yours to enjoy and include specs for building a replica of the stand-up arcade unit from the 1984 sci-fi movie. Make your way to their site for more details and photos, plus info on the group's other projects. File under "neat-o."

The Last Starfighter [Rogue Synapse via Arcade Heroes]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles