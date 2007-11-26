From Tubbypaws who brought you such memorable paper models as The Cutest Portal Papercraft, comes the Cutest Silent Hill Papercraft. It features Officer Cybil Bennet about to have a run in with one Silent Hill's ubiquitous nurses. The artist describes it as:
A blocky 3D paper fun model tribute to the foggy fog game, the second one, the one with the pillow.
I love this model (especially the flashlight light on the floor...genius touch) and will be putting it together for my desk, but if Tubbypaws would create a little blocky Pyramid Head add-on (sold separately), this would be about the greatest papercraft ever made.
Silent Hill papercraft [Tubbypaws]
