The Dorkiest Wii Game Yet

A team of Australian scientists have made a crucial breakthrough in science's never-ending war on fatties. They've built an exercise bike that's hooked up to a videogame...then gone and strapped two Wii Remotes to the rider. One to the leg, one to the helmet, so that not only is the rider's speed mimicked by the on-screen avatar, but their movements as well. Sounds promising from a theoretical point of view, but in practice? Look at that helmet! You want people to lose weight, not die suddenly, and horribly, of shame. Aussies Invent Virtual Exercise Machine [News.com.au]