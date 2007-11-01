The Entreprenuer's Guide To Second Life Launch Party

A 320 page book about stripping? Apparently there is more to making lindens in Second Life than I imagined, if Daniel Terdiman's newly released Entrepreneur's Guide to Second Life: Making Money in the Metaverse is any indication. The book is a comprehensive guide on how to build a successful business in the thriving economic environment of the virtual world. It even has a section on adult opportunities, so I might see some people I know in it. The author is throwing a launch party for the book, which is now available from Amazon.com, at CNET in San Francisco next Wednesday from 7 to 9PM - and everybody is invited! If you're a Second Life resident, it's an excellent chance to hobnob with other people sharing your affliction while picking up some pointers on how to maximize your earnings without minimizing your clothing. Even if you aren't, there'll be free wine and snacks, and we all love free wine and snacks, especially the real-life, non-scripted kind.

