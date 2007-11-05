I was pleased as punch to receive a little package from Nintendo in my mailbox yesterday with my feather stylus. My Nintendo members who registered their copies of Phantom Hourglass were treated to this free prize from the Big N. I still say Japan gets all the best swag, but this is pretty sweet and will add one more to my ever growing stylus collection. I can hardly wait to whip this one out on the subway and touch it thoughtfully to my lip, looking like a modern day Oscar Wilde as I attempt to solve the latest New York Times crossword puzzle on my DS.
The Feather Stylus Arrives
