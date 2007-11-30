The Girls Of Larry, Quilted

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

larryquilt.jpgIt's official. It's Leisure Suit Larry week this week, and this week only, at Kotaku Tower. Between Al Lowe speaking and rumours of a new game in the series, we've had about all the Larry news we need. All that could top the week off would be some lovely pieces of Larry-inspired art. And...what's this? Why it's exactly that. Some of Larry's lady friends, stitched into cute little quilts. Perfect to throw across the back of the couch or to hold in the deepest, darkest hours of the night, when only you and your blankie know what's going down in your bedroom.

Sarah J. Pierce [via Boing Boing]

