The Gradius... Music Box?

That's not just some music box. It's a Gradius music box! This early 90's promotional item wasn't available in Japanese stores, but only from King Records Japan by sending in application tickets from three King Records Gradius CDs. It plays a 15 snippet of "Farewell," the ending tune from Gradius 2. You can listen to that right here. Yes, this music box is awesome to the core!

