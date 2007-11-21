The Haruhi Dance In Prison (Now In Color!)

Previously we covered the inmates at Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center in the Philippines. But it was dark, so hard to tell whether they were actually dancing or trying to escape. Recently, a version in living colour has popped up on the internet. The three dancers in the front have ribbons around their necks which are supposed to be like the ones the anime characters wear. The colour clip really shows the world one thing: This is what musicals in hell look like. So remember kids, don't get locked up in Philippine prisons. They'll make you do things. Bad things. Like dance and wear ribbons.

Thanks, Brian!