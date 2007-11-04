The History of Mario in Cross-Stitch

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mariostitchsm.jpg Kotakuite andrewd86 sends in this picture of his mom's latest cross-stitch creation, the history of Mario made with loving care as only a mother can do.

She's crazy about cross-stitching and old school Mario, so it didn't take much to get her to put the two together. We just picked out some pictures from Google image search, gridded them in paint, and picked out the colors. The Mario's span from Super Mario Bros. on NES thru Super Mario RPG. We didn't keep track but it took her well over 100 hours to complete.

Dang, a hundred hours, now that's some dedication to your craft. Cross-stitch just naturally lends itself to 8-bit art and this is a fine example of what you can do if you put your mind and fingers to work. Now, if only I could find the time in my day to pull something like this off. Sadly there is no time in my day, only Zuul.

