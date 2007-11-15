The History of Matching Tile Games

It's time for more game studies goodness. This one comes from Jesper Juul, a Danish scholar who studied and then taught at the IT University, Copenhagen.
In his article "Swap Adjacent Gems to Make Sets of Three," Juul conducts a history of matching tile games, attempting to create a genealogy of the form. The image above is the family tree he presents as a part of the analysis.
In addition to the inherent value of studying the development of a genre, Juul's paper also had practical application. He used it as a kind of design inspiration when he created his own casual game, High Seas - The Family Fortune, which is a matching tile game with physics and a few other twists.
Juul is also the author of Half-Real: Video Games between Real Rules and Fictional Worlds, published in 2005 by the MIT Press.
Swap Adjacent Gems to Make Sets of Three: A History of Matching Tile Games [The Ludologist]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink