November 22nd brings a new bundle of downloadable Ace Combat 6 hits Xbox LIVE. So? Well, that bundle includes a Su-33 Flanker THE [email protected] Miki. Yes, that means you can dogfight in an [email protected] plane. Right there, that's Bandai Namco making nerd dreams come true! Ace Combat 6 Planes [JAMZY, Thanks setuzoku!]
THE [email protected] Ace Combat 6 Plane
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Bandai Namco has pissed me of for the last time. I mean come on couldn't they have made an ace combat 6 for other platforms rather than just XBOX. I'm a heavy flight sim enthusiest and demand that ace combat 6 be made for PC and Sony playstation. Until then i will not be buying any Bandai Namco products or games. I'm sure there are alot of flight simers that will agree with me on this.