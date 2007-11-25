The Legend of Zelda 2008 Website

Now before you get all excited, let me tell you one thing. Don't get too excited. This "website" is really only a teaser page and in all likelihood, has nothing to do with Nintendo. A quick whois lookup reveals that the domain was registered through GoDaddy and seeing as Nintendo generally registers their domains through Network Solutions, the probability of this being an actual licensed project is slim to none. More probable is that this is some fan project that may or may not ever come to fruition. Anyone care to make further speculations?
The Legend of Zelda (2008) [zelda2008.com] [Thanks, Karl]
