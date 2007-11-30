The Mah-Jong Game Maid Cafe

Nothing says Christmas more than women in outfits from PS2 mah-jong title Idol Soldier Suchie Pai IV! From today until December 2nd, Akihabara maid cafe Pinafore will be all Suchie Pai'd. There will be a special menu for customers to order special cocktails, desserts and other food. And if you really want, I'm sure you can get maid wearing a Suchie Pai outfit to draw a big ketchup heart on your omelette. No, that is not a double entendre.

