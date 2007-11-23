The Mario Galaxy Box Art That Should Have Been [UPDATED]

Some new wallpapers have turned up on the Japanese Mario Galaxy site. What, you don't care about something as trivial as that? You're right, we're sorry. Nintendo news is, after all, serious business. You probably think this picture is awful, hate both Mario and kittens and most definitely won't be clicking on it for a bigger version.
UPDATE: Kotakuite TaeK was nice enough to actually mock up what the cover would look like using this art. Go on, have a look. We give it two thumbs up. And then some. Wallpapers [Official Mario Galaxy Site, via Go Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink