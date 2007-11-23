The Mario Galaxy Box Art That Should Have Been [UPDATED]

Some new wallpapers have turned up on the Japanese Mario Galaxy site. What, you don't care about something as trivial as that? You're right, we're sorry. Nintendo news is, after all, serious business. You probably think this picture is awful, hate both Mario and kittens and most definitely won't be clicking on it for a bigger version.

UPDATE: Kotakuite TaeK was nice enough to actually mock up what the cover would look like using this art. Go on, have a look. We give it two thumbs up. And then some. Wallpapers [Official Mario Galaxy Site, via Go Nintendo]