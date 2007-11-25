The Master Chief Cake

Kotakuite Brandi sends in this snap of a Master Chief helmet cake made for her husband Aaron's birthday. The cake was made by a local caterer and reportedly looked so good they didn't want to eat it. Once they dug in though, it was discovered that Master Chief actually has Rice Krispie treats for brains. Given his rather bland personality, this should come as a surprise to no one.

Brandi sent this along in an email saying "We thought we'd send some pictures to you guys, if you still like cake photos". Yes Brandi, we still like cake photos, but we like actual cake even more. Next time, please send cake. And no, this cake is not a lie. (Just thought I would get that in there before someone else did.)