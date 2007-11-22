The Orange Box Gets An Xbox 360 Demo Tomorrow

Valve just let us know that a demo for Half-Life 2: Episode Two will be available via Xbox Live tomorrow, November 22. The developer also specifies that it's the first demo to be available from The Orange Box, hinting that those with a lack of orange in their library may have an opportunity to get hands-on with demos for Portal and Team Fortress 2. Hope those without the game enjoy it, but how much more convincing do you need that this is one of the best releases of the year? Seriously!