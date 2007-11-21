The Price Of Cowbells

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

COWBELL.jpgCase you slept on the news, Rock Band is out. Drums and all. So now's as good a time as any to remind you that, even though it's $US 169, your spending isn't over. You may, one day down the line, want a second guitar. You may want some dodgy hair extensions. You may want a black leather jacket. You may even want a torn, faded, original Slippery When Wet tour T-shirt. That's fine. But you don't need any of those things. Not like you need a cowbell. Those drums ain't shit without a cowbell. So as a public service announcement, we figure now's the time to let you know that prices for decent cowbells on eBay are hovering around the $US 20-30 mark. You've already spent so much, may as well spend a little more, get the job done before the market explodes. Cowbells [eBay]

