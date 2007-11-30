The Proper Way To Gift Rock Band

And here I thought the Rock Band bundle couldn't get any better. The picture above is from an eBay auction featuring a new, sealed PlayStation 3 version of Rock Band, two Guitar Hero 3 Gibson SG guitars, and a bleach blond woman dressed up in holiday cheer - and not much else. The highest bidder (U.S. only!) will get the bundle delivered to them on Christmas day personally by model and Suicide Girl Chloe. Fear not, Xbox 360 owners! There is another auction for the 360 version of Rock Band and Halo 3, to be delivered by the slightly less appealing but sure to have a winning personality Zoei. I don't know what it says about me, but the most attractive part of these auctions is that after they give you the game they leave and let you play in peace. Obviously something broken in my head.

ROCK BAND PS3 GUITAR HERO 3 BUNDLE SANTA'S HELPER [eBay via Polygamia]