Even after reading a bit more about Bizarre Creations' The Club, I couldn't quite wrap my mind around the concept. Maybe it's the purposefully vague-therefore-hip name that's thrown my lame-therefore-specific head into a pile of misunderstanding. This clip, featuring the "rules" of The Club, does a lot to smooth out my melon. And I'm really interested in this kill combo system that looks absolutely as addictive as hell. We really need combo meters in our life HUD—but not for killing. Really.