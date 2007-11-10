Even after reading a bit more about Bizarre Creations' The Club, I couldn't quite wrap my mind around the concept. Maybe it's the purposefully vague-therefore-hip name that's thrown my lame-therefore-specific head into a pile of misunderstanding. This clip, featuring the "rules" of The Club, does a lot to smooth out my melon. And I'm really interested in this kill combo system that looks absolutely as addictive as hell. We really need combo meters in our life HUD—but not for killing. Really.
The Rules of The Club
That sounds like it would be incredibly fast paced and intense. I like the sound of that. Melon smoothing indeed.