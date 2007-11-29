The Saucy DS Game Box

We don't think we've ever seen a "saucy" DS case before. Even the game case for SNK's Doki Doki Majo Shinpan was totally tame. RPG dungeon crawler Izuna: Legend of the Unemployed Ninja 2 for the DS is getting released today in Japan and going on sale at retailer Sofmap in this very saucy box set that looks more like a shameful movie (or game) than the fairly innocuous DS title that it is. So saucy!
Izuna 2 Box [Hobby Blog]
