The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Scene It "Big Button" Controller

bigbutton.jpg In case you didn't already catch a glimpse of them in this god awful commercial, here is a nice stationary photo of the new "Big Button" controllers for Scene It's new game for the 360. I actually kind of like the Scene It games as long as they are one of the off shoots like the Turner Classic Movie one and not the horrible mainstream one where I'm forced to sit through scenes from When Harry Met Sally, but these controllers...I don't know. Something about them leaves me feeling like I'm playing with a Fisher Price lady's "massager" if you catch my meaning. The upside is that for the same price of a regular game ($US 60), you get all four controllers along with the game when you purchase it.

[Image courtesy Gaming Nexus]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles