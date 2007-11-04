The Scene It "Big Button" Controller

In case you didn't already catch a glimpse of them in this god awful commercial, here is a nice stationary photo of the new "Big Button" controllers for Scene It's new game for the 360. I actually kind of like the Scene It games as long as they are one of the off shoots like the Turner Classic Movie one and not the horrible mainstream one where I'm forced to sit through scenes from When Harry Met Sally, but these controllers...I don't know. Something about them leaves me feeling like I'm playing with a Fisher Price lady's "massager" if you catch my meaning. The upside is that for the same price of a regular game ($US 60), you get all four controllers along with the game when you purchase it.

[Image courtesy Gaming Nexus]