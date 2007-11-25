The "Secret Ingredient" of Game Design - Game Feel

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

gwnaturalmapping.jpg While the rest of us were lounging off our Thanksgiving dinners, the people over at Gamasutra were busy putting up some interesting articles - including one on the "secret ingredient" of games - the feel of a game. It's an attempt at quantifying that part of game play that is harder to put your finger on than flashy graphics or a killer soundtrack, or even a great control scheme. It's a nice change from a lot of the game design chatter that goes on - it's to the point, a breezy read, and is grounded in more than 'wouldn't it be neat if ...' thinking:

However you describe it, it's hard to deny that the sensation of controlling a digital object is one of the most powerful — and overlooked — phenomena ever to emerge from the intersection of people and computers.

There are lots reasons for this, but the main one is that game feel is slippery. It's mostly subconscious, a combination of sights, sounds, and instant response to action. It's one of those 'know it when you feel it' kinds of things. If it's off by just a little bit, a game's goose is cooked. If it's "responsive", "tight", and "deep", it can be magical.

It's a pretty quick and interesting little read, though nothing world shattering - although it brought to mind a number of those incredible games I've fallen in love with over the years (or not), and precisely why that may have been.

Game Feel: The Secret Ingredient [Gamasutra]

