The True Meaning Of The Holidays

To: Ash From: Simon

Thanks for the warm (toasty, toasty!) welcome as Guest Editor. It feels like I've been here for a thousand years already, floating around the Kotaku back-end like a Bloglines-trawling butterfly, and stinging like a bee with my oh so well-placed posts, in the form of jabs. Wait, too much extended metaphor? Fair enough.

In any case, I'm delighted that it's Thanksgiving week - not so much because of Thanksgiving, since I'm a Brit living in California, so its origin and purpose is kept deliberately hazy in my mind. Nah, I'm delighted because I will have a chance to relax and post ephemera regularly to Kotaku - and thereby learn _the true meaning of the holiday_. I think it involves some kind of mechanical fowl.

Mind you, when it comes to holidays and fireworks, the British have you all licked with Guy Fawkes' Night - which has some pretty odd and violent origins. You've seen V For Vendetta, right? You think they could make a T For Thanksgiving, starring a guy in a pilgrim mask causing havoc in Washington DC? There, I think I've just settled which is the better holiday. But don't mind me, I'm just a legal alien. Are there any Japanese holidays that trump that, hm?

