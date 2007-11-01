The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

The Whispered World

whisperhalloween.jpgOn this most spooky of spooky days, nothing gets my attention on a new game announcement more than dressing your video game characters up in Halloween garb. It also helps if your title is an adventure game, a genre I like to think I champion at every turn. German developer Daedalic Entertainment has both these bases covered as they announce The Whispered World, an new adventure game for the PC, heading our way next year. Toss in phrases like "hand-painted backgrounds" and "lovingly crafter characters" and you've pretty much got my undivided attention.

"The Whispered World is a project carried by a strong creative vision. The story about courage, sacrifice and the search for yourself is expressed with the help of unique visuals. We look forward to revealing more of the game's fantastic world in the coming months", added Creative Director Jan Mueller-Michaelis.

And there you have it, a game announced in seasonably spooky fashion. Now we wait.

The Whispered World: Daedalic reveals fantastic adventure game

Hamburg/Germany: October 31, 2007. Trick or treat! Daedalic Entertainment today announced The Whispered World - a new adventure game, sure to capture the imaginations of PC gamers with its fantastic story and breathtaking graphics at the end of 2008.

The gorgeous point & click title takes players to a fascinating fantasy world. Hand-painted backgrounds filled with animated detail and lovingly crafted characters bring the fairy-tale story of The Whispered World to life. In a first artwork, the central characters have donned Halloween garb to wish gamers a happy Halloween.

"Telling stories is our passion at Daedalic - and the story of The Whispered World took hold of us from the very first time the project came to our attention. The Whispered World is a modern fairy tale, an innovative narrative rendered in breathtaking beauty", enthused Carsten Fichtelmann, Managing Director of Daedalic Entertainment.

"The Whispered World is a project carried by a strong creative vision. The story about courage, sacrifice and the search for yourself is expressed with the help of unique visuals. We look forward to revealing more of the game's fantastic world in the coming months", added Creative Director Jan Mueller-Michaelis.

http://www.the-whispered-world.com

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles