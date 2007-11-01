On this most spooky of spooky days, nothing gets my attention on a new game announcement more than dressing your video game characters up in Halloween garb. It also helps if your title is an adventure game, a genre I like to think I champion at every turn. German developer Daedalic Entertainment has both these bases covered as they announce The Whispered World, an new adventure game for the PC, heading our way next year. Toss in phrases like "hand-painted backgrounds" and "lovingly crafter characters" and you've pretty much got my undivided attention.
"The Whispered World is a project carried by a strong creative vision. The story about courage, sacrifice and the search for yourself is expressed with the help of unique visuals. We look forward to revealing more of the game's fantastic world in the coming months", added Creative Director Jan Mueller-Michaelis.
And there you have it, a game announced in seasonably spooky fashion. Now we wait.
The Whispered World: Daedalic reveals fantastic adventure game
Hamburg/Germany: October 31, 2007. Trick or treat! Daedalic Entertainment today announced The Whispered World - a new adventure game, sure to capture the imaginations of PC gamers with its fantastic story and breathtaking graphics at the end of 2008.
The gorgeous point & click title takes players to a fascinating fantasy world. Hand-painted backgrounds filled with animated detail and lovingly crafted characters bring the fairy-tale story of The Whispered World to life. In a first artwork, the central characters have donned Halloween garb to wish gamers a happy Halloween.
"Telling stories is our passion at Daedalic - and the story of The Whispered World took hold of us from the very first time the project came to our attention. The Whispered World is a modern fairy tale, an innovative narrative rendered in breathtaking beauty", enthused Carsten Fichtelmann, Managing Director of Daedalic Entertainment.
