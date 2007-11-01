On this most spooky of spooky days, nothing gets my attention on a new game announcement more than dressing your video game characters up in Halloween garb. It also helps if your title is an adventure game, a genre I like to think I champion at every turn. German developer Daedalic Entertainment has both these bases covered as they announce The Whispered World, an new adventure game for the PC, heading our way next year. Toss in phrases like "hand-painted backgrounds" and "lovingly crafter characters" and you've pretty much got my undivided attention.

"The Whispered World is a project carried by a strong creative vision. The story about courage, sacrifice and the search for yourself is expressed with the help of unique visuals. We look forward to revealing more of the game's fantastic world in the coming months", added Creative Director Jan Mueller-Michaelis.

And there you have it, a game announced in seasonably spooky fashion. Now we wait.