The Wii's AAC/MP3 Move Isn't Nearly So Bad

Nintendo's decision to ditch MP3 support in favour of AAC playback for the Wii seemed a bit silly. Why would you do that to us, Nintendo? Why ruin our Photo Channel and Excite Truck playtime with your legal ass-covering? Turns out it's not as bad as the move's initial wording would have you believe.

...it's important to note that [the new Photo Channel]is an optional download and is not planned as part of any system updates to Wii. If your Photo Channel currently supports music files in the MP3 format, you can retain this compatibility by electing to not update your Photo Channel to version 1.1. Additionally, this update will not have an impact on Wii games which use MP3 music files. These Wii games will not be compatible with AAC files and will continue to use the MP3 file format.

So the move's brought about by updating your Photo Channel? And we can still listen to custom redneck soundtracks during Excite Truck? Well why didn't you just say so in the first place, Nintendo! You had us worried sick. Wii Photo Channel update - if you don't want it, don't get it [Go Nintendo]