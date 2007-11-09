The World's Most Expensive Games (Bring Money)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mrboston.jpg And here you were thinking $US 60 was expensive. The delightful Rare Video Game Auctions have a list up of what they (and they should know) reckon are the ten most expensive videogames, at auction, in the world. The cheapest, Blockbuster World Video Game Championships II on the Genesis/Mega Drive, starts at $US 2000. Things only get pricier from there.

10. Blockbuster World Video Game Championships II (Sega Genesis) $US 2000+ 9. Ultima: Escape from Mt. Drash (Vic-20) $US 2500+ 8. Air Raid (Atari 2600) $US 3000+ 7. Mr Boston (Vectrex) $US 3000+ 6. Nintendo World Championship (Nintendo NES) $US 5000+ 5. Kizuna Encounter (PAL Neo Geo) $US 10,000+ 4. Nintendo Campus Challenge (Super Nintendo) $US 10,000+ 3. Nintendo Campus Challenge (Nintendo NES) $US 10,000+ 2. Nintendo Powerfest 94 (Super Nintendo) $US 10,000+ 1. 1990 Nintendo World Championships: Gold Edition (Nintnedo NES) est $US 20,000

$US 20k? The Virtual Console's for suckers. Collecting the real thing, that's some serious business.

World's Most Expensive Video Games [RVGA]

Comments

  • Atomsk Guest

    The list seems to have overlooked E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600. I've got a thousand of those babies safely hidden away in a landfill in Nex Mexico, just waiting for market value to peak.

    0

