The Zombie Heads of Dead Island

Zombies! We love 'em. Like really, really love 'em. Here's a real time peak at upcoming PC/Xbox 360 title Dead Island. The above clip isn't for the squeamish (sorry, mum) and features real time zombie damage. The game is front the first person perspective, but isn't a FPS. Rather, it's a FPHAS, which means "First Person Hack And Slash." I just made that up. Like right now!