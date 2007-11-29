While the West waits patiently like the good little roman-alphabet-using children we are, Japan are not just enjoying Professor Layton, but Professor Layton 2 as well, which launches this week. To compound our misery, the third and final game in Level 5's adorable trilogy has been announced, and is titled Professor Layton and the Last Time Travel. The game centres around...time travel. And that's about all we know. All we need to know, really, since it'll be more of the same, only this one will bring the trilogy to a close. No word on a release date, but since we don't have the first one yet that would only be getting ahead of ourselves.
Third Professor Layton Game Announced
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink