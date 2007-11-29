Third Professor Layton Game Announced

While the West waits patiently like the good little roman-alphabet-using children we are, Japan are not just enjoying Professor Layton, but Professor Layton 2 as well, which launches this week. To compound our misery, the third and final game in Level 5's adorable trilogy has been announced, and is titled Professor Layton and the Last Time Travel. The game centres around...time travel. And that's about all we know. All we need to know, really, since it'll be more of the same, only this one will bring the trilogy to a close. No word on a release date, but since we don't have the first one yet that would only be getting ahead of ourselves.

Third (Final!) 'Professor Layton' Game Announced [1UP]