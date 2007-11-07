This Home Logo Looks Like That Home Logo

See that? That is the PlayStation Home logo. You've seen it before, and you'd probably recognise it when you were out and about. That's exactly what happened to tipster Umbrae, who snapped this photo:
This was taken at Umbrae's local Sharper Image retailer. We don't know which logo came first, but damn, that PS Home logo looks so similar to this. Or perhaps, it's the other way around. Coincidence or not? YOU DECIDE.
