This Waitress Also Cleans

This is Rumi Kinoshita. She's a waitress. She's also a star of Japanese dating game series Welcome to Pia Carrot. Rumi comes fully-clothed, but as you can see, said clothes are removable, and reveal a set of...bat wings. She's also got a broom. A stripping maid that also cleans? That's one your mother/messageboard buddies would call a keeper.

[Action-Figure.com]