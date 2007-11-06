This Week's XBLA Releases Are Puzzling, In A Good Way

This Wednesday, look for new releases Switchball and Word Puzzle on Xbox Live Arcade. While we don't know much about word-search-with-bombs title Word Puzzle, we really enjoyed our time with Switchball way back at E3. So for any marble game fiends, it's a promising download. Both games run 800 points (lesser known as $US 10).

On a side note, wouldn't a marble fiend fan group be fantastic? We could arrange lectures, readings and dicussions...all about marbles and their many incarnations in not-so-popular culture. Not interested? What if we tempt you with some matching embroidered polos? Yeah, thought so. Xbox Live Arcade gets a double dose of puzzles [siliconera]