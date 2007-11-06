The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

This Week's XBLA Releases Are Puzzling, In A Good Way

46971fc22ce6f_featured_without_text_Switchball_2007-03-30_15-04-29-06.jpgThis Wednesday, look for new releases Switchball and Word Puzzle on Xbox Live Arcade. While we don't know much about word-search-with-bombs title Word Puzzle, we really enjoyed our time with Switchball way back at E3. So for any marble game fiends, it's a promising download. Both games run 800 points (lesser known as $US 10).

On a side note, wouldn't a marble fiend fan group be fantastic? We could arrange lectures, readings and dicussions...all about marbles and their many incarnations in not-so-popular culture. Not interested? What if we tempt you with some matching embroidered polos? Yeah, thought so. Xbox Live Arcade gets a double dose of puzzles [siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles