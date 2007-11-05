Some enterprising types over at fan site Relic News have gone patent-digging. Unearth anything interesting, then lads? YES. They've found that THQ, who now own original Homeworld developers Relic, have picked up the rights to the series from former owners Vivendi (ie Sierra). This isn't confirmation that any new Homeworld titles are in the making, of course, but then they'd hardly go to all the trouble of getting the rights if they weren't going to something with them. As someone who only last month was playing the original and remarked aloud "could really do with another of these fantastic games", this is truly exciting news. THQ DO indeed now own Homeworld [Relic News, via Shacknews]
THQ Picks Up Homeworld Rights
