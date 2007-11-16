Three More Reasons To Hate Club Nintendo

Who hates Club Nintendo? WE DO. Ash excepted. Lucky sod. Why do we hate it with such a white-hot passion? Because, not being Japanese, we can't get our clumsy Western hands on all their rad stuff. We're jealous. And man enough to admit it. Example: this latest round of offerings for Japanese members. They can get a Mario desk calendar. Nifty! Or a sparkly, 2-disc Mario Galaxy soundtrack. Alluring! Best of all, though, is this official Wii-compatible SNES pad. Which is downright perfect. Or...would be, if we didn't hate Club Nintendo so bad. [Club Nintendo, thanks Oliver!]