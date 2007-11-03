You might have heard, Time went and named the iPhone "invention of the year". BIG SURPRISE. In your iPhone-fuelled hysteria, though, you may have missed their lesser award categories, including best "Video Game Systems". Here, then, are the winners. For something "fancy", there's the Halo 3 edition of the 360. For something "cheap", there's the...wait for it...Nintendo DS. Finally, for "something different", there's the...drum roll please...yes, it's the Nintendo Wii. No surprises with the two Nintendo consoles, but the cricket-inducing Halo 3 360? Guess their penchant for orange won out over Blu-Ray and the Sixaxis. Three of a Kind: Video Game Systems [Time]
Time Play It Safe With Their Consoles Of The Year
