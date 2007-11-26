TimeShift Coming To PS3 December 6

Saber Entertainment's TimeShift turned out to be better than the critics expected. True, Valve has nothing to worry about and neither does Infinity Ward, but the temporal mechanics of pausing and reversing time energised my flux capacitor (what, you don't have one)?
Sierra sends word today that the fourth dimension-bending FPS will be coming to Sony's Playstation 3 console on December 6. That's an Australian date folks, so if you're Xbox 360 and PC deprived, and this title has had you polishing your DeLorean several times a day, it can be yours in a week's time. And it comes free with a $99.95 price tag!
SYDNEY â€“ November 26, 2007 â€“ Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, announced that TimeShiftâ„¢ will be available nationwide for the PlayStationÂ®3 on the 6th December 2007.
Developed by Saber Interactive and published by Sierra Entertainment, TimeShiftâ„¢, allows players to control time and use it as the ultimate weapon in a fierce battle against the neo-fascist regime of Dr. Krone. In TimeShiftâ„¢, the story revolves around a highly respected physicist with a mysterious past. When your colleague Dr. Krone goes rogue and uses an experimental time-manipulating suit to create an alternate time stream where he is a grim dictator in a dystopian alternate reality, players must chase after him and use time to overthrow his rule. Armed with similar, yet less stable time-bending suit, players have the ability to slow, stop and reverse the flow of time, while being able to freely interact with the environment and enemies, a feat never before accomplished in video games.
Featuring ground-breaking artificial intelligence, powerfully realistic graphics and deeply immersive sound and story, TimeShiftâ„¢ is proving to be one of the first truly next-gen games.
With a comprehensive online 16-player multiplayer mode, featuring time controlling â€œchronoâ€ grenades, 14 different maps and over 40 different customizable features, TimeShiftâ„¢, was developed for elite multiplayer gamers by drawing inspirations from the best FPSâ€™s and adapting itself to the playersâ€™ unique style by incorporating highly customisable gameplay modifiers resulting in a frenetic and competitive multiplayer experience every game.
The TimeShiftâ„¢ video game has an OFLC â€œMA 15+â€ Mature Accompanied rating and will be available for recommended retail price of $99.95. For more information, please visit the gameâ€™s official Web site at www.TimeShiftgame.com/au
DeLorean?
Way to be random there Logan.