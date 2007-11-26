TimeShift Coming To PS3 December 6

Saber Entertainment's TimeShift turned out to be better than the critics expected. True, Valve has nothing to worry about and neither does Infinity Ward, but the temporal mechanics of pausing and reversing time energised my flux capacitor (what, you don't have one)?

Sierra sends word today that the fourth dimension-bending FPS will be coming to Sony's Playstation 3 console on December 6. That's an Australian date folks, so if you're Xbox 360 and PC deprived, and this title has had you polishing your DeLorean several times a day, it can be yours in a week's time. And it comes free with a $99.95 price tag!

