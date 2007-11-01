TimeShift Hits the Present

Word is from Sierra's HQ in Oz that TimeShift is now available for purchase from your favourite games retailer, or, if you feel like roughing someone up, a retailer you despise.

TimeShift has had a particularly tumultuous development cycle. While it stayed firmly in the hands of Will Rock creator Saber Entertainment, it switched publishers late last year from Atari to Sierra. Sierra wasn't happy with the state of the game, and it was pushed back to this year.

Would the game have been fine had it been released when Atari still had it? We'll never know. What we do know is that it's out now, and Sierra's happy enough with it to fire it off into the wild lands of Consumerdom.

Press release after the jump.

UPDATE: RRPs in the house: $99.95 for 360 and PS3 (when it's out), and $69.95 for PC.