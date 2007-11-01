TimeShift Hits the Present

Word is from Sierra's HQ in Oz that TimeShift is now available for purchase from your favourite games retailer, or, if you feel like roughing someone up, a retailer you despise.
TimeShift has had a particularly tumultuous development cycle. While it stayed firmly in the hands of Will Rock creator Saber Entertainment, it switched publishers late last year from Atari to Sierra. Sierra wasn't happy with the state of the game, and it was pushed back to this year.
Would the game have been fine had it been released when Atari still had it? We'll never know. What we do know is that it's out now, and Sierra's happy enough with it to fire it off into the wild lands of Consumerdom.
UPDATE: RRPs in the house: $99.95 for 360 and PS3 (when it's out), and $69.95 for PC.
SYDNEY â€“ November 01, 2007 â€“ Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, announced that the next generation of first-person shooters, TimeShiftâ„¢, is officially available today at retail stores nationwide for the PC and Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system. The game, one of the most talked about titles of 2007, will also be available on the PlayStationÂ®3 computer entertainment system in the near future.
Developed by Saber Interactive and published by Sierra Entertainment, TimeShiftâ„¢, allows players to control time and use it as the ultimate weapon in a fierce battle against the neo-fascist regime of Dr. Krone. In TimeShiftâ„¢, the story revolves around a highly respected physicist with a mysterious past. When your colleague Dr. Krone goes rogue and uses an experimental time-manipulating suit to create an alternate time stream where he is a grim dictator in a dystopian alternate reality, players must chase after him and use time to overthrow his rule. Armed with similar, yet less stable time-bending suit, players have the ability to slow, stop and reverse the flow of time, while being able to freely interact with the environment and enemies, a feat never before accomplished in video games.
Featuring ground-breaking artificial intelligence, powerfully realistic graphics and deeply immersive sound and story, TimeShiftâ„¢ is proving to be one of the first truly next-gen games.
â€œWe are very excited to ship this highly anticipated title to retail,â€ said Colin Brown, Regional General Manager for Vivendi Games in Asia Pacific. â€œPlayers are going to see effects in this game unlike anything have seen before. The ability to control time is a very unique feature, which adds another dimension to the gameplay in both the immersive single and incredible multiplayer modes .â€
With a comprehensive online 16-player multiplayer mode, featuring time controlling â€œchronoâ€ grenades, 14 different maps and over 40 different customizable features, TimeShiftâ„¢, was developed for elite multiplayer gamers by drawing inspirations from the best FPSâ€™s and adapting itself to the playersâ€™ unique style by incorporating highly customisable gameplay modifiers resulting in a frenetic and competitive multiplayer experience every game.
The TimeShiftâ„¢ video game has an OFLC â€œMA 15+â€ Mature Accompanied rating. For more information, please visit the gameâ€™s official Web site at www.TimeShiftgame.com/au
Why are the console versions so much more expensive than the PC version? This game's already up against the wall given the number of quality games coming out this month, surely dropping the RRP a bit would actually end up increasing sales?