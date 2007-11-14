TimeShift Multiplayer Demo Tomorrow

Tomorrow Xbox 360 owners will get a chance to experience TimeShift's unique multiplayer experience without the hassle of actually having to go out and buy TimeShift. Sierra has announced that a multiplayer demo of their time-twisting title will be up on Xbox Live tomorrow.

I've tooled around a bit with TimeShift's multiplayer, though I have to say I was less than impressed. The gameplay is certainly solid, but with the much more robust multiplayer of Call of Duty 4 and Halo 3 readily available it just couldn't keep my interest. Had they released the game a year ago it would have been awesome, but TimeShift just had ironically bad timing. Don't take my word for it though - download the demo tomorrow and see for yourself.