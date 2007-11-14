TimeShift Multiplayer Demo Tomorrow

Tomorrow Xbox 360 owners will get a chance to experience TimeShift's unique multiplayer experience without the hassle of actually having to go out and buy TimeShift. Sierra has announced that a multiplayer demo of their time-twisting title will be up on Xbox Live tomorrow.
I've tooled around a bit with TimeShift's multiplayer, though I have to say I was less than impressed. The gameplay is certainly solid, but with the much more robust multiplayer of Call of Duty 4 and Halo 3 readily available it just couldn't keep my interest. Had they released the game a year ago it would have been awesome, but TimeShift just had ironically bad timing. Don't take my word for it though - download the demo tomorrow and see for yourself.
TIMESHIFTâ„¢ XBOX360 MULTIPLAYER DEMO AVAILABLE ON MARKETPLACE ON 11/14
Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, announced today that a multiplayer demo for TimeShift will be available via Xbox Live download.
Developed by Saber Interactive and published by Sierra Entertainment, TimeShift is a first person shooter (FPS) video game that allows players to master the flow of time, to become the ultimate weapon in war-torn environments. Armed with the experimental time-manipulating Beta Suit and a huge arsenal of weaponry and vehicles, players have the ability to slow, stop and reverse the flow of time, allowing them to control several aspects of each battle sequence. Intuitive time controls give the player the ultimate advantage in avoiding attacks, correcting mistakes and outsmarting the enemy.
With a comprehensive online 16-player multiplayer mode, featuring time grenades, 14 different maps and over 40 different features, TimeShift gears itself to the players' unique style of gameplay by allowing matches to be completely customizable. Players can battle it out in a tight, well-balanced multiplayer experience that implements several aspects of the time-manipulating gameplay element found in the single-player campaign.
TimeShift has an ESRB "M" for Mature rating. For more information, please visit the game's official website at www.TimeShiftgame.com
