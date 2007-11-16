The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

To Have Your Code and Eat It

To: Ash From: Ian Re: Dispensing Medicine Like Candy

Actual email sent to a student today:

To make a tablespoon/teaspoon dry, use "heaped" or "level." Otherwise it will be wet.

Why? This is the week in my class when we program Chef, an esoteric programming language in which the source code reads like a recipe. The goal is to pursue "multicoding": programs that have aesthetics at the level of source code, of programmatic execution, of cookery, and of gastronomy. Tomorrow in class we'll eat everyone's programs. There will probably be some cakes, even.

What you missed today What Do You Want To Know About Mass Effect? Lionhead Wants Help Writing Fake Curse Words Is Halo 3 Hurting Online PC Gaming? How Complex Controllers Ruined Everything

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles