To Have Your Code and Eat It

To: Ash From: Ian Re: Dispensing Medicine Like Candy

Actual email sent to a student today:

To make a tablespoon/teaspoon dry, use "heaped" or "level." Otherwise it will be wet.

Why? This is the week in my class when we program Chef, an esoteric programming language in which the source code reads like a recipe. The goal is to pursue "multicoding": programs that have aesthetics at the level of source code, of programmatic execution, of cookery, and of gastronomy. Tomorrow in class we'll eat everyone's programs. There will probably be some cakes, even.

What you missed today What Do You Want To Know About Mass Effect? Lionhead Wants Help Writing Fake Curse Words Is Halo 3 Hurting Online PC Gaming? How Complex Controllers Ruined Everything