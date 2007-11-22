Tony Albrecht Debuts "Tony" Units At Game Connect

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

pandemic.jpgPandemic's Tony Albrecht decided to invent a new unit of measurement to compare the processing grunt of the major consoles, in an effort to simplify the concept during Game Connect's "Great Debate".

It's called the "Tony". Yes, he made it up.

Before the fanboys get themselves worked up, the debate was an exercise in humour.

Well, mostly. Although many of the points brought up during the verbal sparring were legitimate, they were often exaggerated or stretched. Mind you, Tantalus' David Hewitt did an excellent job of combing the real with the funny as he defended the Wii, and it came as no surprise when he won the debate.

But back to Albrecht:

The 360 has three cores and two hardware threads on each ... so you have six units of Tony power. The PS3 [has SPUs]... you can port your code across onto the SPU and it's around four times the speed - six of those for you to play around with, so you have around 14 Tony units.

How about Nintendo's effort, Tony?

The Wii has about .2 Tony units.

It should be noted that Albrecht doesn't own a 360 or PS3. But he does have a Wii.

Can we please have the Tony added to the metric system? It'd make writing all those technical articles on the consoles so much easier.

Comments

  • Dustin Guest

    Ah yes. The great debate was one of the highlights of GCAP! Although I still agree the PS3 is just putting more vaseline on turds, as opposed to the Wii's rainbows and unicorns.

    I also think the difficulty of development inversely decreases the potential power of a console, in which case the 360 comes out on top in terms of power.

    Sadly I didn't get to see the end of the debate as we had to catch a plane, but I think we could tell from the powerpoint presentation the wii was going to win

    0
  • Tony Albrecht Guest

    Yes, Mr Hewitt did an excellent job of creaming Mr Dunn and myself. Thats what happens when you pitch someone who has been taught how to read *and* write against two programmers.

    0
  • Daniel Guest

    I dropped by for the debate as well, was quite entertaining although I'm surprised that when talking about controls, neither of you spoke about how uncomfortable and difficult the Wii control is to HOLD!

    0
  • Cam Dunn Guest

    I was speaking for the xbox 360 and I think we can certainly say that Dave's smooth talking easily won the day over our cold heartless programmer logic.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    I just think the crowd was full of moustache haters.

    0
  • John Guest

    dustin,
    stop posting and get back to work !

    0

