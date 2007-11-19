The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Too Bloody Hot

To: Simon From: Luke

Hey Simon! Welcome to Kotaku Towers, and good luck on being our third, and final, guest editor. Between Keighley and Bogost that seat should be pretty warm by now. Toasty, even. If you need anything, air hockey table's on level 6, while you can find the boutique brewery on level 9, past Crecente's private barbershop.

Speaking of warm, it's hot here today. Too hot. While Australia's got a reputation as a hardy, rugged place, I am not a hardy, rugged man, and with my air conditioner broken I've wilted like a delicate flower. Which makes concentrating, let alone typing, difficult. So I'll stop doing both and have a good lie down. Here's what you missed while Fahey was seeing to your bags:

Jam Sessions causes youth delinquency.

Optimus Prime visits an old friend in the 12th century.

Korean kids learn too much online is bad, but not as bad as refusing to tell their parents they really love them.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles