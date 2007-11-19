Toys R Us: Buy Two Wii Games, Get a Third Free

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

TRU.pngThis Sunday's TRU ad reveals a big sale on Wii games. Buy two and get a third one free. For those of you that got that $US 25 gift crad with your purchase of Super Mario Galaxy, now is prime time to put that bad boy to good use. This sale is only good through Wednesday, so put some hustle in your muscle and get out there before all the goods are gone!

[via: CheapAssGamer]

