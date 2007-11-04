Toys "R" Us Offers $US 25 Gift Card With Super Mario Galaxy Purchase

It looks like the Super Mario Galaxy deals just keep on coming. First GameStop offers free two day shipping and now Toy "R" Us is getting in on the action too. Purchase your copy of the game that will make you dust off your Wii (in-store) from Toys "R" Us and you'll be rewarded with a $US 25 dollar.gift card. Pretty sweet deal right there seeing as it's about half off of another new game (depending on the game). That's almost enough to make me want to get in the car, drive the ten miles to the nearest TRU and fight the hordes of screaming children to get it.

[via GoNintendo]