Trading in Games, Is It Worth It?

According to a recent claim (by a media trading company, Hitflip), gamers lose 50% of game value through trade-ins. The scientific accuracy of the 50% may be in question, but the fact that it sounds reasonable is argument enough. And it got me wondering, do you really think trading in games is worth it? And if so, why? Because to me, it makes a lot more sense just to rent games if you expect to beat them and toss them aside. For the price of one new game, you could snag a ton of rentals a month. Game chains capitalise on us selling them premium items at a less than premium price, prices they would never dare sell the same game for. So why would we?

But if what I was saying really made sense to all our readers, this wouldn't be a topic of discussion. So talk! Gamers face 50 per cent loss on pre-owned exchange [mcv]