Train Cramming

To: Ashcraft From: Ian Re: Which Controls Are Intrinsic?

I take MARTA to work. That's the Atlanta "subway." We have two lines. It only works if both your starting and ending points are in very particular locations. It's good for getting to the airport, which is good for me. There are reasons the system is as crippled as it is, mostly political ones, but that's another story.

Today was one of those days when you wait around a lot more than is reasonable for MARTA. And then you cram into it. Atlanta train riders cram differently than New York or Paris or Tokyo ones. They cram poorly.

What you missed today Variety Not Impressed By Super Mario Galaxy Dutch Teen Arrested For Virtual Furniture Thievery Geometry Wars: Galaxies Still On Target For NA Against Homebrew