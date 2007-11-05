Truly Insane Japanese Fighter

3D Fighter Maker lets people make their own 3D fighters. Yes, the title lives up to the name! A recent unearthed clip shows the zany fighters possible with this title. The game was published by Famitsu publisher Enterbrain for the PS2 and the Dreamcast. This clip is something like seven or eight years old. Zaniness like this is timeless, though!
