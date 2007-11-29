Truly, The Ugliest DS Lite Customised Art

What do you do when you want a Rozen Maiden DS Lite and there is no Rozen Maiden DS Lite? You draw one. That's exactly what this Yahoo Auction seller has done just that. Usually we don't like to post auction items, because we don't want to drive the price up. But, we're pretty confident this post will have no effect whatsoever. Rozen DS Lite [Yahoo! Auction via Canned Dogs]