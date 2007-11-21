Turok Rewards Team Killing

There's an achievement present in the upcoming Turok that's got some people upset. It's called "Grab Bag", and is awarded when you "kill at least 1 creature, 1 enemy, 1 teammate, and yourself in the same round of a public match". Oh, the outcry! The shame of it all! How dare they encourage fragicide, how dare they undermine online play like this, blah blah blah. Oh give it a rest, you old windbags. You can only earn an achievement once, team-killing happens with or without an achievement and be honest: how many of you were ever going to play Turok online anyways?

