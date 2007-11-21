There's an achievement present in the upcoming Turok that's got some people upset. It's called "Grab Bag", and is awarded when you "kill at least 1 creature, 1 enemy, 1 teammate, and yourself in the same round of a public match". Oh, the outcry! The shame of it all! How dare they encourage fragicide, how dare they undermine online play like this, blah blah blah. Oh give it a rest, you old windbags. You can only earn an achievement once, team-killing happens with or without an achievement and be honest: how many of you were ever going to play Turok online anyways?
Turok Rewards Team Killing
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink