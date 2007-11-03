Turok Tracks Dinosaurs To PC

Previously announced for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the dinosaur hunting has gotten too large for two consoles to contain, spilling over onto the Windows PC in the Spring of 2008. I'd bet the move has something to do with the rich history of first person shooters on the PC platform, what with their enthusiastic, dedicated fans and all.

"First person shooters have a rich history on the Windows PC platform and are known for having enthusiastic, dedicated fans," said Josh Holmes, vice president and general manager, Propaganda Games. "Turok will be an unforgettable experience ideal for the Windows PC platform when it becomes available in 2008."

See? Just had a feeling. The conversion is being pulled off by Aspyr Studios - the same company responsible for Guitar Hero III's journey onto the PC later this month - and will have all the dino-goodness of the console version, along with multiplayer for up to 16 players. Hooray for PC Turok!