Turok Tracks Dinosaurs To PC

Previously announced for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the dinosaur hunting has gotten too large for two consoles to contain, spilling over onto the Windows PC in the Spring of 2008. I'd bet the move has something to do with the rich history of first person shooters on the PC platform, what with their enthusiastic, dedicated fans and all.
"First person shooters have a rich history on the Windows PC platform and are known for having enthusiastic, dedicated fans," said Josh Holmes, vice president and general manager, Propaganda Games. "Turok will be an unforgettable experience ideal for the Windows PC platform when it becomes available in 2008."
See? Just had a feeling. The conversion is being pulled off by Aspyr Studios - the same company responsible for Guitar Hero III's journey onto the PC later this month - and will have all the dino-goodness of the console version, along with multiplayer for up to 16 players. Hooray for PC Turok!
TUROK TO FIGHT DINOSAURS ON WINDOWS PC
Touchstone Announces Re-Imagined Story-Driven First Person Shooter To Be Released On Windows PC In Spring 2008
LONDON, England — (November 2, 2007) — Turok, the epic, sci-fi first person shooter, will be released in spring 2008 for Windows PC, Touchstone announced today. Touchstone previously announced that Turok, one of next year's most anticipated games, will be available for the Xbox 360â„¢ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 computer entertainment system. Developed by Propaganda Games, Turok for consoles will be available at retail stores on February 8th, 2008.
Turok is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter set on a dark, mysterious planet in the future. Players take on the role of Joseph Turok, a former black ops commando, now part of an elite special forces squad, known as Whiskey Company, which is on a mission to take down a war criminal - Turok's former mentor, Roland Kane. Set on a planet inhabited by Kane and his Mendel-Gruman Corporation soldiers, Turok must use his elite military training to elude Kane's well-trained army and the ravenous, unpredictable dinosaurs, huge insects and other massive creatures that populate the environment.
Brought to Windows PC by Aspyr Studios, Turok will feature an engaging, story-driven single player experience and multiplayer modes for up to 16 players per game
Turok is rated M for Mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).
For more information about Turok, log on to www.turok.com.
