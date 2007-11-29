Two Worlds Expands

Despite the fact that everyone I've talked to who has spent any amount of time playing Xbox 360 and PC persistent-world RPG Two Worlds has utterly despised the game, the developers are still supporting it, announcing an add-on to be released in the first half of 2008. Two Worlds - The Temptation will feature new territories to explore, an enhanced combat system that includes active blocking, and an entirely new method of transportation - here's hoping for horses you actually control. The release is relatively vague, and the website they provide in it only contains three wallpapers, so for now the expansion might as well be called Two Worlds - Three Wallpapers. We'll keep you posted in case anything actually happens worth mentioning.

"The Temptation", the add-on for the smash RP already in the pipeline

Karlsruhe, 28. November 2007 - Head for a new horizon! With the add-on, "Two Worlds - The Temptation", the "Two Worlds" universe continues to grow, introducing new game content, extended gameplay and providing you with the answers to many questions and mysteries which arose in the main story!

The developers are focusing on a blend of the proven and the new: besides several well-known regions of Antaloor, there are also completely new territories to explore. The combat system has been further enhanced too - now you can use active blocking, for example. Many other additional developments have been added - developments which have enabled a completely new means of transport and a much enhanced reaction from NPCs - but more on these and a whole host of other surprises shortly! The release of "Two Worlds - The Temptation" for PC and consoles is planned for the first half of 2008. You can get an idea of what to expect at www.2-worlds.com/temptation.